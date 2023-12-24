Left Menu

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj orders probe after woman alleged sexual harassment in Burari Hospital

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday instructed officials to immediately constitute an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of the Health Secretary in connection with the case of sexual harassment of outsourced workers at Burari Hospital.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 20:05 IST
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj orders probe after woman alleged sexual harassment in Burari Hospital
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday instructed officials to immediately constitute an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of the Health Secretary in connection with the case of sexual harassment of outsourced workers at Burari Hospital. The action was taken by Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj after a woman working in the hospital alleged sexual harassment by her colleagues.

"It has come to my knowledge from social media that some unfortunate incident related to outraging the modesty of women and sexual harassment of outsourced workers has been reported at Burari Hospital, Delhi, where an FIR was registered at Police station, Burari," Saurabh Bhardwaj noted in his letter to Chief Secretary. Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj further claimed that Delhi Police is going soft on the accused persons and instructed the Chief Secretary to ensure that police have take the strictest action in the matter.

"Such incidents cannot be tolerated in any situation. You are directed to ensure that the strictest action is taken by Delhi Police against the culprits. I have also learnt that the services of accused supervisors/ managers have been terminated by the outsourcing firm," Bhardwaj noted. Saurabh Bhardwaj also stated that the Health Secretary must submit a preliminary report in the next 24 hours while the final report must be submitted within a week.

Earlier, the National Commission for Women (NCW) directed the Delhi Police to thoroughly investigate the alleged sexual harassment at Burari Hospital in Delhi, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused individuals. The Commission also sought a detailed report, along with a copy of the FIR, within the next two days for a thorough review of the progress made in this investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023