T'gana CM asks police officials to take tough measures to check menace of narcotics, spurious seeds

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-12-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 20:23 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@revanth_anumula)
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday directed police officials to take stern actions to check the menace of narcotic drugs and spurious seeds in the state.

Reddy, who held a meeting with district Collectors and police officials, said the supply of narcotics should be rooted out completely in Telangana. The chief minister asked the police officials to take action against illegal activities, including liquor being made available to children below the age of 18 during new year celebrations and also on online ticket booking platforms which sell tickets without necessary permission, according to an official release.

Describing spurious seeds as more dangerous than terrorism, he said the menace is responsible for farmers committing suicide.

He felt that the spurious seeds can be checked only if owners of such companies are made accountable.

Reddy asked the officials to take steps towards seizing the properties of companies that sell spurious seeds.

The chief minister, who exhorted the officials to work with a positive and humanistic approach, also said those who do not feel comfortable working for long hours (even if they have to work for 18 hours a day) can communicate their feelings.

Such officials would be transferred to places where they don't have to work for long hours, the release said.

Meanwhile, the state government decided to organise 'Gram Sabhas' from December 28 to January 6, 2024 to accept applications from eligible people for implementation of welfare schemes and the six poll 'guarantees' of the ruling Congress.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting of district Collectors and police officials, state Information Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the application forms would be sent in advance to the villages and wards in municipalities.

