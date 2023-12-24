Chhattisgarh: Three Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Dantewada
Three naxals have been killed in an encounter with security forces in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, said the police on Sunday.
ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 20:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 20:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Three Naxals have been killed in an encounter with security forces in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, said the police on Sunday. The incident took place between the Tumakpal and Dabba Kunna villages alongside the Sukma border, added the police.
Meanwhile, arms and ammunition have also been recovered. More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dabba Kunna
- Dantewada
- Three Naxals
- Chhattisgarh
- Tumakpal
- Sukma
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ten Naxalites, including deputy militia commander, arrested in Dantewada
Chhattisgarh: Three Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Dantewada
Chhattisgarh: Three Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Dantewada
Three Naxalites killed in encounter with police on Dantewada-Sukma border in Chhattisgarh: Police.