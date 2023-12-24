Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Three Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Dantewada

Three naxals have been killed in an encounter with security forces in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, said the police on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 20:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 20:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three Naxals have been killed in an encounter with security forces in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, said the police on Sunday. The incident took place between the Tumakpal and Dabba Kunna villages alongside the Sukma border, added the police.

Meanwhile, arms and ammunition have also been recovered. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

