Telangana: Five killed as two cars collide in Narayanpet

Five persons were killed in a road accident involving two cars at Jaklere in Telangana's Narayanpet district on Sunday. According to police, the two cars collided with each other and the victims died on the spot.

The incident took place in Maktal Mandal at Jaklere of Narayanpet on Sunday. An investigation on the incident is underway, the police said.

Yogesh Goutham, Superintendent of Police, Narayanpet said, "Two cars collided with each other and five people died on the spot. The investigation is going on." Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)