Telangana: Five killed as two cars collide in Narayanpet

According to police, the two cars collided with each other and the victims died on the spot.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 20:42 IST
Visuals from accident spot in Narayanpet, Telangana. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Five persons were killed in a road accident involving two cars at Jaklere in Telangana's Narayanpet district on Sunday. According to police, the two cars collided with each other and the victims died on the spot.

The incident took place in Maktal Mandal at Jaklere of Narayanpet on Sunday. An investigation on the incident is underway, the police said.

Yogesh Goutham, Superintendent of Police, Narayanpet said, "Two cars collided with each other and five people died on the spot. The investigation is going on." Further details are awaited. (ANI)

