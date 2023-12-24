Telangana: Unlicensed drug manufacturing facility busted in Khammam

The Drugs Control Administration of Telangana busted an unlicensed drug manufacturing facility belonging to spurious drug offender Kadari Sateesh Reddy at Annarugudem Village, Tallada Mandal, in Khammam. According to the police," On credible information, a special team of officers of the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, raided an unlicensed premises located at Plot No. 15, TSIIC Industrial Park, Annarugudem Village, Tallada Mandal, Khammam District, on December 22, which belongs to Aspen Biopharma."

"DCA officers detected illicit manufacturing of drugs at the facility. Active pharmaceutical ingredients, Valsartan and Clopidogrel, are found on the premises. A stock of drugs weighing about 935 kg is found at the premises," the police added. "The facility is being operated by Upender Reddy, a close relative of Kadari Sateesh Reddy, whose unlicensed premises at Macha Bollaram, Hyderabad, were raided by DCA officers on December 4th and seized spurious anticancer drugs and other drugs worth Rs 4.35 crore," as per a press release from the Director General, Drugs Control Administration, Telangana.

Kadari Sateesh Reddy, the prime accused, who absconded on December 4 after the seizure of spurious drugs from his premises, is also the key conspirator in the current illicit manufacturing of drugs at Annarugudem Village, Tallada Mandal. "Kanugula Raju Production Manager, Vasanthapuram Sambashivarao Store Incharge, and Sappidi Sudhakar Reddy, office incharge of the firm, are present during the raid.

DCA officers took the assistance of local police in the raid," the release stated. The officers seized the stock and lifted the samples for analysis. Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders who are responsible for the illicit manufacturing of drugs. (ANI)

