Left Menu

J-K police recover arms, IEDs from drone-dropped package near LOC in Akhnoor sector

"Arms and ammunition, including six IEDs and one grenade, were recovered from a package that was dropped from a drone near the LOC in the Akhnoor sector," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 21:21 IST
J-K police recover arms, IEDs from drone-dropped package near LOC in Akhnoor sector
J-K police with recovered arms, IEDs. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir police recovered arms and ammunition, including six IEDs and one grenade from a package that was dropped from a drone near LOC in the Akhnoor sector, police said on Sunday. "Arms and ammunition, including six IEDs and one grenade, were recovered from a package that was dropped from a drone near the LOC in the Akhnoor sector," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Later, a bomb disposal squad of Jammu and Kashmir Police defused an old rusted mortar shell in a controlled explosion in Samba district on Sunday, officials said. The mortar shell was found lying in a field in Regal, a border village in Samba, they added.

Acting on the information, the bomb disposal squad reached the spot and recovered the mortar shell. "The explosive weapon was taken to an isolated place and later safely destroyed in a controlled explosion. There is no loss reported after mortar shell deflection," police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023