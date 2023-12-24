Two weeks on, Nagpur man dies of burns sustained during bonfire

A 54-year-old man from Nagpur died nearly two weeks after he suffered serious burns during a bonfire, an official said on Sunday. Sanju Narayan Ambade, a resident of Lashkaribag, was sitting near a bonfire for warmth on the morning of December 9 when he was injured.

Someone poured turpentine, a flammable solvent used for thinning oil-based paints, into the fire, causing the flames to flare up. It happened so quickly that Ambade did not get time to move away from the rising flames. He suffered serious burns, said the official.

Ambade was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, the official said, adding that the Panchpaoli police have registered a case of accidental death.

