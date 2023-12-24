Atal Bihari Vajpayee was 'Ajat Shatru' of politics: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the 'Ajat Shatru' of politics. He possessed remarkable abilities to work in both favourable and challenging situations. Addressing the Atal Geet Ganga Program, organised on the eve of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, Yogi said that he laid the foundation for schemes benefiting the poor, significant infrastructure projects, and got global recognition and honour for India.

The Chief Minister said the magnificent temple dedicated to Lord Ram, embodying the values and ideals Atal Bihari lived for, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2024. "It is also a wonderful coincidence that this year marks the centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth. He was born on December 25, 1924. Throughout the year, there will be various programs, and on December 25, 2024, we will have the opportunity to witness a grand celebration", he said. The Chief Minister also honoured several personalities on the occasion.

The Chief Minister said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee proved during his tenure as the prime minister of the country how stable governments can be beneficial. "The tradition continues today. He explained that even while working for a long time, one can serve the people with values, ideals, and dedication. Within India, they can implement large-scale programs tailored to the development of the country. Whether on domestic or international fronts, Atal Bihari paved the way," Yogi remarked.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee once stated, "My Lord, never grant me such heights that I cannot embrace others." "Look at his compassion. We often talk about big things, but if empathy is not there for the poor, common people, youth, and women, then we don't have the right to call ourselves human. Former PM Atal Bihari gave a new direction to Indian politics", Chief Minister Yogi stated.

He further added that the former Prime Minister built upon the foundation for India politics laid by leaders like Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Deendayal Upadhyay. "Currently, under PM Modi's leadership, we all are witnessing a new manifestation of Indian politics based on that foundation", Yogi pointed out.

The Chief Minister said that the 'Atal Geet Ganga' marked the beginning of a year-long program. During Atal Bihari's centenary celebration, the state government would organise grand events at the development block, gram panchayat, district, commissionerate, college, university, assembly, and state levels. "The government aims to encourage hidden talents by providing a platform for new individuals to come forward. Scholarships will also be released. Efforts will be made to bring the values of great personalities like Atal Ji back into Indian politics, as well as inspire the younger generation to conduct a research on Vajpayeeji", he informed.

Program coordinator Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak welcomed the guests. Well-known poet Kumar Vishwas recited a solo poem. On this occasion, Bhartiya Janata Party state president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Minister Dr Sanjay Nishad, Daya Shankar Mishra 'Dayalu', MLA Pankaj Singh, Neeraj Bora, Yogesh Shukla, Legislative Council member Subhash Yaduvansh, Ramchandra Pradhan, Mukesh Sharma, Avnish Singh, Pawan Singh, BJP regional president Kamlesh Mishra, Metropolitan president Anand Dwivedi etc, were present. (ANI)

