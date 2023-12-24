J-K: Union Church in Udhampur comes alive with Christmas celebrations

Devotees gathered in large numbers in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Christmas eve, as well as to celebrate the festival with great fervour and gaiety. A large number of devotees gathered at the beautifully decorated church to attend the Christmas Eve service.

The Christmas Eve celebrations at the Union Church of Udhampur were a heartwarming reminder of the spirit of Christmas. The event brought people of all ages and backgrounds together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Wearing their choicest attire, devotees at Union Church in Udhampur sang carols and read the story of Jesus Christ's birth from the Bible.

Lal Chand, Chairman of District Development Council Udhampur, and Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Saloni Rai were the chief guests on this occasion. "We want to send a message that love, peace, and brotherhood should prevail in our country and our city," said Sana Sabarwal, a member of the Union Church.

"We want to show the world that we can come together in love and brotherhood to build a better future for our country," Sabarwal added. As part of the preparations for the impending festivities, churches are being decorated with Christmas trees and vivid floral arrangements.

The Christmas season offers joy and happiness to the Srinagar community. Families gather in churches to plan for the event. Srinagar's churches are ready to invite everyone to share in the celebrations of this unique time of year. With the festive fervour in the air, the Khan market in Delhi is also lined up with stalls selling Santa caps, trees, reindeer, wreaths, candles and other items of decor, while the stores are decorated with baubles and fir trees, marking the arrival of Christmas.

Revellers could be seen rummaging through the stores to purchase decorative items such as pine trees, Santa replicas and garlands for the festival. Tourists have started flocking to the hill towns of Himachal Pradesh with family and friends ahead of the festival.

Several tourists are coming to Shimla and Manali to celebrate Christmas and the New Year with their families and friends. Many parts of India come alive with the festive spirit of Christmas. With this, several streets in Aizawl, Mizoram, were also decorated and lit up ahead of the festival.

Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event. Many, but not all, countries observe Christmas as a holiday. During the weeks leading up to Christmas, many homes have Christmas trees and other decorations.

Some workplaces host Christmas parties before December 25. Exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols, and attending parties are all festive activities. Christmas cards are also presented or mailed out before the festival. (ANI)

