Left Menu

PM Modi assures support to Tamil Nadu, deputes Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to assess flood situation

In the aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Michaung, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured support to Tamil Nadu and deputed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to assess the flood situation.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 22:45 IST
PM Modi assures support to Tamil Nadu, deputes Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to assess flood situation
Drone visuals of severe waterlogging in Thoothukudi city in Tamil Nadu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Michaung, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured support for Tamil Nadu and deputed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to assess the flood situation. In a post on X, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister's prompt attention to the dire situation.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi called me to inquire about the unprecedented floods in Southern Tamil Nadu, immediately after #CycloneMichaung," CM Stalin said in the post. The Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister of the urgent need for financial support from the Union government to address the mounting challenges faced by the state.

"I have explained to him the massive rescue and relief efforts undertaken by the state government, despite resource constraints, and sought immediate financial support from the Union government," he added. In response to the Chief Minister's plea, PM Modi assured full support from the Union government to help Tamil Nadu overcome these twin calamities.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister conveyed that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been deputed to assess the flood situation on the ground. "Prime Minister has assured the support of the Union government to overcome these twin calamities and conveyed that he has deputed Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman to assess the flood situation," Stalin said.

As Tamil Nadu grapples with the aftermath of the cyclone and flooding, the state government and the Centre have jointly mobilised a massive rescue and relief operation to help the affected people. As many as 35 deaths have been reported so far in the ongoing flooding, with Thoothukudi district accounting for 22 fatalities and Tirunelveli 13.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said the rescue operation in the flood-affected southern districts of the state has been completed and the focus now is on the restoration of basic services there. However, communication lines in some districts are still in disarray in the aftermath of the flood. Roads and railway tracks have been left inundated due to the incessant rainfall across the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023