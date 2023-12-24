PM Modi to settle pending demand of Indore's Hukumchand Mill workers on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the programme 'Mazdooron Ka Hit Mazdooron ko Samarpit' and hand over a cheque of about Rs 224 crore pertaining to the dues of the Hukumchand Mill workers on December 25, said an official release on Sunday. As per an official release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the programme 'Mazdooron Ka Hit Mazdooron ko Samarpit' and hand over a cheque of about Rs 224 crore pertaining to the dues of the Hukumchand Mill workers to the official liquidator and heads of Labour Union of Hukumchand Mill, Indore, on December 25 at 12 noon via video conferencing."

The programme will mark the settlement of the long-pending demands of the Hukumchand Mill workers. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion, said the release. The workers of the Hukumchand Mill fought a long legal battle for the payment of their dues after the Hukumchand Mill in Indore was closed in 1992 and went into liquidation subsequently.

Recently, the Madhya Pradesh Government played a positive role and successfully negotiated a settlement package that was endorsed by all stakeholders, including courts, labour unions, and mill workers, among others. The settlement plan involves the Madhya Pradesh Government paying all dues upfront, taking possession of the mill land, and developing it into a residential and commercial space, said the release.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the 60 MW Solar power plant being established in villages Samraj and Ashukhedi of Khargone district by Indore Municipal Corporation. The establishment of the new solar power plant, being built for Rs 308 crore, is likely to help Indore Municipal Corporation save approximately Rs 4 crore per month in electricity bills.

For funding the construction of the solar plant, Indore Municipal Corporation issued green bonds worth Rs 244 crore. It became the first urban body in the country to issue green bonds. It received a phenomenal response as people of 29 states subscribed to them with a value of about Rs 720 crore, which was about three times the initial value issued, said the official release. (ANI)

