Goa police seize drugs worth Rs 1 lakh, one arrested

The Goa Police arrested one person during a narcotics raid and seized narcotics substance worth Rs 1 lakh from his possession, police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Devendranath, age 28, was arrested by Anjuna Police Station officials on Saturday.

As per SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi, Anjuna Police successfully conducted a narcotic raid near Splash Down Water Park, Anjuna, at around 8 pm and intercepted Devendranath, age 28, a resident of Bardez Goa and a native of Rajasthan. During the raid, the police successfully attached narcotic substances Ganja worth Rs 50,000 and Charas worth Rs 50,000 from the possession of the accused person and also attached a motorcycle, Anjuna Police Station officials said.

Police registered an offence under Section 22 (b) (ii) (A) of the NDPS Act. The raiding team was headed by P.I. Prashal P N. Dessai, PSI Ashish Porob, PC Mahendra Mandrekar, PC Rupesh Azgaonkar, PC Adarsh Nagekar, and PC Amir Fadte under the overall supervision of Shri. Jivba G. Dalvi, SDPO Mapusa and Shri. Nidhin Valson, IPS, SP (North), the police said. (ANI)

