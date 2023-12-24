Left Menu

PM Modi to virtually distribute dues of Hukumchand Mill workers in Indore on Dec 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the programme 'Mazdooron Ka Hit Mazdooron ko Samarpit' and hand over a cheque of about Rs 224 crore pertaining to the dues of the Hukumchand Mill workers in Indore on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually participate in the programme 'Mazdooron Ka Hit Mazdooron ko Samarpit' and hand over a cheque of about Rs 224 crore pertaining to the dues of the Hukumchand Mill workers in Indore on Monday. Prime Minister Modi will join the occasion and address the gathering via video conference.

"The workers of the Hukumchand Mill fought a long legal battle for the payment of their dues after the Hukumchand Mill in Indore was closed in 1992 and went into liquidation subsequently. Recently, the Madhya Pradesh Government played a positive role and successfully negotiated a settlement package which was endorsed by all stakeholders including courts, labour unions, the mill workers among others," the Prime Minister's office said in a release. "The settlement plan involves the Madhya Pradesh Government paying all dues upfront, taking possession of the mill land, and developing it into a residential and commercial space," it added.

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the 60 MW solar power plant being established in villages Samraj and Ashukhedi of Khargone district by Indore Municipal Corporation. "The establishment of the new solar power plant, being built at a cost of Rs 308 crore, is likely to help Indore Municipal corporation to save approximately Rs 4 crore per month in electricity bill. For funding the construction of the solar plant, Indore Municipal Corporation issued green bonds worth Rs 244 crore," PMO mentioned in a release.

It became the first urban body in the country to issue green bonds. It received a phenomenal response as people of 29 states subscribed to them with a value of about Rs 720 crore, which was about three times the initial value issued, PMO said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

