Himachal Pradesh: Kullu Police make special arrangements for peaceful Christmas

To ensure that the public celebrates Christmas eve in a peaceful and safe manner, special arrangements have been made by the district police, and a police action plan has been prepared for better traffic management during Christmas, including rescue and evacuation operations as well, Kullu district police said. "Strict vigilance is being maintained through CCTV cameras and drones. Kullu Police is committed to maintaining proper law and order within the district. Kullu Police is working day and night to ensure that the trip of tourists is safe, especially in view of slippery road conditions during the evening due to snow and black ice," as per a press release from the Kullu district police.

Kullu is a popular tourist spot for tourists during the summer as well as the winter season. In the winter season, to celebrate Christmas Eve, many tourists visit Kullu, Manali, Kasol and Banjar, especially those wanting to experience snowfall. Christmas is celebrated on December 25. The areas of Manali, Kasol and Banjar/Tirthan Valley witnessed a significant and record number of vehicular flows as Christmas eve nears. "On December 23, around 5,000-6,000 vehicles entered Manali. The high-altitude areas of Manali, including Atal Tunnel and Rohtang, experienced snowfall on Saturday (23.12.2023) and the temperature dropped below zero. On December 23, around 13,000 vehicles crossed ATR and on December 24, around 16,000 vehicles crossed ATR," the release stated.

Around 6,000 vehicles entered Kasol and Manikaran in the last two days, out of which around 4,000 vehicles entered on December 24. The road leading to Kasol and Manikaran is single lane and managing the influx of such a record number of vehicles is a challenge. "Whereas, around 2,000 vehicles entered Banjar/Tirthan Valley in the last two days (1000 tourist vehicles per day). NH-305. passes through Banjar/Tirthan valley, it is largely single-lane and was damaged in the disaster caused by unprecedented rainfall in the month of July 2023," as per the release. (ANI)

