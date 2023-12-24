Left Menu

ADGP, Jammu Divisional Commissioner assess security situation in Poonch post DKG encounter

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar and Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar conducted a visit to Poonch to evaluate the security scenario in the aftermath of the Dera ki Gali (DKG) encounter, which resulted in the death of five army personnel.

Security personnel deployed in Poonch (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar and Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar conducted a visit to Poonch to evaluate the security scenario in the aftermath of the Dera ki Gali (DKG) encounter, which resulted in the death of five army personnel. Accompanied by Inspector General of Police Anand Jain and DIG Rajouri Poonch Range Haseeb Mughal, the officers engaged with civil society delegations during their visit, seeking feedback on various concerns within the community.

In interactions with the local residents, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar assured enhanced security measures and a revised plan of action to prevent terror-related incidents in the district. He further pledged fair treatment and compensation for all victims of terrorism-related events, emphasizing the commitment of the LG administration to maintaining peace and providing comprehensive security, especially in border districts like Poonch and Rajouri.

A comprehensive discussion on various security-related aspects took place with Deputy Commissioner Poonch Yasin M. Choudhary and SSP Poonch Vinay Kumar. Following the deliberations, ADGP (Law and Order) and Divisional Commissioner issued instructions to the district administration to intensify vigilance and improve the general security scenario.

Local delegations lauded the swift response of the LG administration in addressing critical security issues in the district. They expressed full support to the administration's efforts in maintaining peace and tranquility in the region. (ANI)

