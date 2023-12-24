J-K: Northern Army Commander holds interaction with commanders in Poonch

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi was briefed by officials on the ongoing operations in the Poonch sector on Sunday, an official statement issued by Indian army's Northern command said.

"Indian Army emphasizes professional competence and accountability. The Army Commander's presence in the Poonch sector reinforces the Indian Army's commitment for operational excellence. He was briefed by the Commanders on the ongoing operations," the Northern command-Indian army posted on X.

Northern Army Commander exhorted the formations to maintain the highest professional standards and be prepared to meet the dynamic challenges. (ANI)

