J-K: Northern Army Commander holds interaction with commanders in Poonch
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi was briefed by officials on the ongoing operations in the Poonch sector on Sunday, an official statement issued by Indian army's Northern command said.
- Country:
- India
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi was briefed by officials on the ongoing operations in the Poonch sector on Sunday, an official statement issued by Indian army's Northern command said.
"Indian Army emphasizes professional competence and accountability. The Army Commander's presence in the Poonch sector reinforces the Indian Army's commitment for operational excellence. He was briefed by the Commanders on the ongoing operations," the Northern command-Indian army posted on X.
Northern Army Commander exhorted the formations to maintain the highest professional standards and be prepared to meet the dynamic challenges. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian Army organises 'Army Veterans Honour Run' in Delhi
Indian Army's Chinar Corps officers visit injured J-K police personnel in Srinagar
Indian Coast Guard to organise 15th edition of 'Capacity Building Senior Officers' Meeting from Dec 11-15
Indian women's doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa wins Guwahati Masters super 100 badminton tournament.
Kenya: INS Sumedha marks maiden entry by Indian Navy at Port Lamu