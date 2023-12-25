Saudi foreign ministry welcomes roadmap to peace by UN special envoy for Yemen
Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry welcomed a statement issued by the United Nations special envoy for Yemen regarding a roadmap to peace, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.
"The ministry reiterates the Kingdom's continued support for Yemen and its brotherly people, and its constant keenness to encourage the Yemeni parties to sit at the dialogue table," SPA added.
