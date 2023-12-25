Saudi foreign ministry welcomes roadmap to peace by UN special envoy for Yemen

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry welcomed a statement issued by the United Nations special envoy for Yemen regarding a roadmap to peace, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

"The ministry reiterates the Kingdom's continued support for Yemen and its brotherly people, and its constant keenness to encourage the Yemeni parties to sit at the dialogue table," SPA added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)