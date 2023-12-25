Fire on Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker extinguished -emergency ministry
A fire that broke out on a Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker in the Murmansk region was extinguished, the local branch of Russia's emergency ministry said late on Sunday.
"The fire has been extinguished. There were no casualties in the incident," the department said in a statement on its Telegram channel.
