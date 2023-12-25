Left Menu

Cold wave tightens grip on north India, Delhi shivers in dense fog with 'Very Poor' air quality

Visibility dropped to 125 meters in several parts of Delhi, and most parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) also experienced low visibility.

Visuals from Munirka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the cold wave tightened its grip on North India, the national capital woke up to an even colder morning accompanied by dense fog on Monday. The temperature in Delhi on Monday morning was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Visibility dropped to 125 meters in several parts of Delhi, and most parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) also experienced low visibility. On Sunday, the minimum temperature had settled at 9.1 degrees Celsius.

Due to the chilling cold, many sought refuge at night shelters in various parts of the national capital. Similar scenes unfolded elsewhere, with locals gathering near fires in the Lodhi Road area to seek comfort.

Visuals from Lodhi Road, Munirka, RK Puram, and Ring Road near AIIMS depicted a thick layer of fog hanging overhead, with only a few vehicles and commuters venturing out into the streets. Additionally, Delhi's air quality on Monday remained in the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering around 400, according to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe, and above 450 severe-plus. In response to the prevailing conditions, all non-essential construction work has been banned in the Delhi-National Capital Region. (ANI)

