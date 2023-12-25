Left Menu

Shimla decorated for Christmas celebrations, some people left disappointed as midnight prayers cancelled last moment

As the country celebrates the winter festival of Christmas, people in Shimla felt disappointed as the midnight prayers were cancelled following the bad health of the father of the church.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2023 09:08 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 09:08 IST
Visuals from Shimla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the country celebrates the winter festival of Christmas and the tourist favourite destination Shimla is decorated for the festival, however, some people in the city were left a bit disappointed as the midnight prayers were cancelled following the bad health of the father of the church. The North Indian hill town of Shimla is well decorated for Christmas. The Christ Church at the Ridge Maidan, in the heart of Shimla City is lit for the festival.

According to the locals here, the locals and tourists were disappointed as the midnight prayers were cancelled due to the bad health of the father "We are happy to be here on Christmas Eve and at the same time, we are a bit disappointed as we will not be able to participate in midnight prayers on Christmas. We were told that the midnight prayers for Christmas were cancelled due to the bad health of the father of the church. The city is well decorated," Tushar a tourist from Delhi said.

The tourists were happy to be here in the hills. "Actually, every year there is a get together and there is a charm here. This year the father is not well that's why they have not celebrated Christmas. We expect the tourists to cooperate and enjoy the beautiful lighting and food here in hill City," a local resident said.

The tourists coming here are delighted and are also disappointed, as they did not get snowfall to celebrate a white Christmas. "We have come for birthday celebration; my birthday is on this Christmas day. The weather is very good here I wish to get snowfall but hopes are less. In states like Himachal Pradesh, there is no pollution and Shimla is pollution-free city and it is also known as the queen of hills, we are enjoying every single moment here," a tourist from Punjab said. (ANI)

