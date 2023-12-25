Left Menu

Punjab: BSF foils smuggling attempt in Amritsar, arrests 3 smugglers

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a smuggling bid in Punjab's Amritsar and arrested three smugglers who were trying to get away with the consignment of heroin.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2023 09:10 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 09:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a smuggling attempt in Punjab's Amritsar and arrested three smugglers who were trying to get away with the consignment of heroin. BSF said that the gross weight of the heroin recovered from the smugglers was 525 gms.

"On December 24, 2023, on the basis of Special information of BSF regarding the smuggling activities near Village Dhanoe Kalan, District Amritsar, a special operation was planned. At about 1215 hrs, movement of two suspected smugglers was observed in the farming field, followed by dropping sound of consignment after drone movement. Immediately both the smugglers were arrested, who were trying to get away with the consignment of heroin, which was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, and having a ring made of string attached with it (Gross wt - 525 Gms)," the release from BSF said. "On the revelation of both the smugglers, the third smuggler was also arrested. Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics was foiled by vigilant BSF troops," it added.

Earlier, BSF and Punjab Police, in a joint operation, recovered a drone and a packet of contraband suspected to be heroin from a farming field adjacent to Village Bhaini Rajputana in Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday. BSF said that the recovered drone is a China-made 'Quadcopter' DJI Mavic 3 Classic model and was carrying approximately 540 grams of heroin.

"On December 23, during the morning hours, on specific information from BSF, regarding the presence of a drone, a joint search operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Village Bhaini Rajputana, District Amritsar," the release stated. "Further, during the search operation, at about 10:58 am, a drone along with 1 packet of contraband items suspected to be heroin (gross weight 540 gms) (wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and attached to a drone) was found in the farming field adjacent to Village Bhaini Rajputana," as per the release. (ANI)

