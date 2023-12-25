Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl consumes poison after being raped

In a shocking incident in central India's Damoh district, a minor girl consumed poison after being allegedly raped by a youth.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a shocking incident in central India's Damoh district, a minor girl consumed poison after being allegedly raped by a youth. According to Damoh Police station Mahila in charge Garima Mishra, on Sunday night, when the minor's parents had gone to attend an event and she was alone at her home, a youth from the village entered the house and raped her. After the incident, the minor drank insecticide kept in the house.

When the girl's condition deteriorated, people nearby took notice and informed her parents. The victim's family took the girl to Damoh District Hospital where the girl informed the police that she had been raped. The medical examination confirmed that the minor was raped, after which Police registered a case under rape and POCSO Act. The youth accused in this incident is currently absconding.

The condition of the minor remains critical. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

