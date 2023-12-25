Left Menu

Rampur: UP Police attaches SUV worth Rs 20 lakh belonging to aide of Azam Khan's son

A movable property of worth around Rs 20 lakh belonging to aide of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's son has been attached under the provisions of Gangster Act, police said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2023 09:35 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 09:35 IST
Rampur: UP Police attaches SUV worth Rs 20 lakh belonging to aide of Azam Khan's son
Rampur ASP Atul Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A movable property, worth around Rs 20 lakh, belonging to an aide of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's son has been attached under the provisions of the Gangster Act, police said on Sunday. As per police, the movable property--an SUV worth around Rs 20 lakh-- belonging to Anwar Hussain has been attached.

"Kotwali Rampur Police has taken action under 14(1) of the Gangsters Act against a person named Anwar Hussain. In this, his illegally acquired property, an SUV worth around Rs 20 lakh, has been attached," Rampur Assistant Superintendent of Police Atul Kumar said. The senior police officer said that Hussain, an aide of Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam, was facing charges under several provisions of the Gambling Act and others.

Further details are awaited. Earlier in October, Azam Khan, his wife Tanzeem Fatima, and his son Abdullah Azam, were convicted by a court in Uttar Pradesh in a fake birth certificate case and were awarded a seven-year jail term and a fine of Rs 15,000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023