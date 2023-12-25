Humanitarian supplies for children to arrive in earthquake-hit area in Gansu

The first batch of humanitarian supplies for children provided by UNICEF is starting to arrive in Jishishan, Gansu Province, which was impacted by the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck the area. The supplies contain 44,500 winter clothes, including coats, pants and sweatshirts for 30,000 young children and adolescents.

According to state media, 135 people have died, and over 6,667 have been evacuated from their homes as of 08:02 AM on 21 December 2023.

UNICEF is working closely with national and local government partners to get these supplies to impacted children. UNICEF is also in close communication with our partners to monitor the situation and identify what other supplies and support are needed for children and their families in Gansu and Qinghai provinces affected by the earthquake.