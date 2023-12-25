Left Menu

Fog blankets Bathinda as temperature drops, commuters face visibility challenges

Dense fog gripped most parts of Bathinda on Monday morning, reducing visibility on roads and posing a challenge for commuters.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2023 12:06 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 12:06 IST
Fog blankets Bathinda as temperature drops, commuters face visibility challenges
Visuals from Punjab's Bathinda (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the temperature dropped to 6.2 degree Celsius in Punjab's Bathinda on Monday, a dense layer of fog has engulfed the city, causing inconveninance for commuters. Dense fog gripped most parts of Bathinda on Monday morning, reducing visibility on roads and posing a challenge for commuters.

Commuters complained that, along with the cold, the risk of accidents has increased in the city due to thick fog. "Low visibility on roads has become a problem for bikers as well as pedestrians, increasing the chances of accidents," Ishmeet Singh, a resident, said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature recorded in Bathinda on Monday was 6.2 degrees Celsius. The IMD has predicted the presence of dense fog in Bathinda for the next two days. The cold wave has tightened its grip in north India with the national capital recording a minimum temperature of 9.1 degrees Celsius. Visibility dropped to 125 meters in several parts of Delhi, and most parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) also experienced low visibility due to the presence of thick fog.

The inclement weather conditions led to diversions of flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Several airlines issued advisory warning passengers of disruptions in the arrival and departure timings. "Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected," Spiecejet posted on X.

Other parts of North India also witnessed a dip in temperature with Haryana recording a minimum temperature of 15.5°celsius, while it remained at 15.5 degree Celsius in Uttar Pradesh and 21 degree Celsius in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global
2
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
3
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
4
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023