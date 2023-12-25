Six killed in separate road accidents in Telangana

A total of six people were killed in two separate road accidents in Telangana's Nalgonda district, police said. Three people were also injured in the mishap.

According to police, four people bringing home the body of a relative for a funeral were tragically killed when their vehicle collided with a jeep due to fog on Monday. The identities of the deceased persons have not been verified.

According to Gopal Rao, Sub Inspector (SI), Nidamanoor Police Station, "The family of a deceased biker from Hyderabad, who were on their way to see him, met with an accident when their Tata Ace was hit by a truck due to heavy fog at around 4 a.m.". "Four died on the spot, while three injured are undergoing treatment at Miryalguda Hospital in Nalgonda. The post-mortem is being done. Further details awaited."

According to the police, the deceased biker was travelling on his motorbike in Vempad village on December 24. "As he reached an intersection, he met with an accident and hit a pedestrian who died on the spot. The biker died while undergoing treatment," SI added. (ANI)

