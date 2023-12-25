Left Menu

China stocks edge up, gaming shares fall further on new rules

** Stocks in the media sector tumbled 1.7%, while energy shares rose 1% and consumer staples were up 0.7%. ** Aviation defence stocks jumped 1.8%.

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2023 13:32 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 13:30 IST
China stocks closed slightly higher on Monday in holiday-thinned trade with the Hong Kong market closed for Christmas, although online gaming shares extended the previous session's losses after China announced new rules to curb spending on video games.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index closed up 0.3% and the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1%. ** China's CSI Anime Comic Game Index slumped 3.4%, adding to a 10% tumble the previous session.

** Weak sentiment towards the gaming sector persisted despite a statement from regulators on Saturday that they would make improvements to their proposed rules after "earnestly studying" public views on them. ** The proposals, aimed at curbing money and time spent on video games, were a blow to the world's biggest games market and knocked the value of Tencent Holdings, Netease and other gaming stocks.

** On Monday, shares in gaming companies Giant Network Group , 37 Interactive Entertainment Network and Kingnet Network plunged between 7% and 10%. ** Stocks in the media sector tumbled 1.7%, while energy shares rose 1% and consumer staples were up 0.7%.

** Aviation defence stocks jumped 1.8%.

