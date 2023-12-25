Domestic flight operations at Surat Airport's newly inaugurated terminal begins

Surat International Airport on Monday commenced domestic flight operations from its newly inaugurated terminal, built at a cost of Rs 353 crore, with the arrival of two flights from Delhi and Hyderabad. Indigo operated the initial flights connecting Surat to Delhi and Hyderabad, marking the beginning of a significant chapter in the airport's operational history.

According to airport officials, the first flight arrived from Delhi with 177 passengers on board and departed back with 161 passengers. Similarly, the second flight arrived from Hyderabad with 180 passengers and departed with almost an equal number of passengers from Surat. Additionally, an Air India Express flight to Dubai is scheduled for departure on Tuesday.

The occasion was celebrated with a ceremonial lamp lighting and cake-cutting ceremony, attended by Surat Airport director Rupesh Kumar, airport staff, and airline officials. "There was a need for a big airport. It was a long-awaited demand. Our Prime Minister inaugurated the terminal on December 17. Today, we are starting the new terminal after cake cutting by the new passenger. We have also given flowers to the first ride traveller," Airport director Rupesh Kumar said.

Airport officials welcomed the passengers by giving them flowers for the first domestic flight from the new terminal. "I am very happy and thankful to PM Narendra Modi and the state government. This direct flight will increase our business," said Aarohi, a traveller.

"Surat city is one of the fast-developing cities in India as well as the world. PM Modi granted approximately 350 crores for this terminal. We are thankful to PM Modi. I congratulate you," said another traveller. 11 flights will fly in and out daily from the airport's new terminal, officials pointed out.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 17 inaugurated the new terminal building of Surat Airport, built for Rs 353 crore. Surat is currently connected to 14 domestic cities -- Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Goa, Goa Mopa, Belgaum, Pune, Jaipur, Udaipur, Indore, Diu and Kishangarh and internationally via Sharjah to the rest of the world. It is handling more than 252 passenger flight movements per week.

As per officials, the Surat airport has a runway of 2906 X 45 metres capable of operating Code 'C' type of aircraft and a terminal building of an area of 8474 square metres. The new terminal building is equipped to handle 1,200 domestic passengers and 600 international passengers during peak hours and has provision for further increasing the peak hour capacity to 3,000 passengers with annual handling capacity increasing to 55 lakh passengers.

The terminal building, as it is the gateway to Surat city, has been designed with its local culture and heritage ensuring that the essence should reflect both in interior and exterior, creating a sense of place for the visitors. Rogan, embroidery works such as Zari and Brocade, beautiful relief works of wooden carvings, and mosaic work depicting the famous Kite festival of Gujarat will be showcased in the airport. The facade of the upgraded terminal building aims to enrich the passenger experience with the rich and traditional woodwork of the old houses of the 'Rander' region of Surat City.

The new airport terminal is equipped with various sustainability features like an insulated Roofing System, Canopies for energy saving, a heat Gain Double Glazing Unit, Rain Water Harvesting, a water treatment plant, a Sewage treatment plant and use of recycled water for landscaping and solar power plant, among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)