This do-gooder foster father has married off 5,000 daughters, performed 'kanyadaan'

The owner of the Savani Group, which arranges marriages of thousands of daughters in Surat, performed Kanyadaan for 75 women, who took their nuptial vows on Christmas Day. Mahesh Savani, the owner of PP Savani Group, has, till date, presided over the marriage of 5,000 women in the city.

Sawani is also a foster father for daughters who lost their fathers. He has made it his life's mission to marry off daughters, who don't have their fathers around anymore to carry out this salient parental duty.

Savani said he considers the daughters as his own and supports them at every stage of life, including their marriage. He also provides clothes, jewellery, food, and other items to women for their marriage. He said he doesn't shirk from his fatherly duties towards these daughters even after their marriage.

"Like every year, this past quarter, we have taken full responsibility for the girls who don't have their fathers around anymore. Today, 75 such daughters, whose parents are no longer around, are being married off. As many as 22 of them have elder sisters, who were married similarly earlier," Savani told ANI on Monday. More than 25,000 people participated in the special, mass wedding event organised by Savani.

The BJP's state president for Gujarat, CR Patil, was among the dignitaries attending the event. "Mahesh Sawani has fully supported us. He took care of all our worries and problems and also got all the shopping done for us. He also made all the arrangements for food and drinks. We thank him for supporting us," Harsiddhi Parmar, a daughter who took her nuptial vows at the event, said.

The attendees at the event also pledged to donate their organs after death. The visiting relatives of the daughters will also be taken for a visit to the Ram Temple, the grand opening of which is scheduled for January 22, next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)