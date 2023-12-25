Left Menu

Christmas celebrations shine through rain in Puducherry
Chirstmas celebrations in Puducherry (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Despite the pouring rain and harsh weather conditions, Christmas was celebrated with immense fervour and gaiety across Puducherry. Many churches, adorned with fish lamps, marked the birth of Jesus Christ. Former Chief Minister of Puducherry, Narayanaswamy, worshipped, participated in the festivities, and extended Christmas greetings to everyone.

Speaking to the media, Narayanaswamy said, "Christianity has been given a new place in the country. Only through love can people be brought together, and there can be peace in the world. Jesus Christ sacrificed himself, and hence, all the people of India, irrespective of their religion, celebrate the festival of Christmas to honour the thoughts of Jesus Christ." Several churches in Puducherry were illuminated with bright colours, and families strolled across the city as Puducherry decked up for Christmas. Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Cathedral Church in Puducherry was also lit up for the occasion.

Midnight mass prayers were held at Santhome Cathedral Basilica Church in Chennai to mark the occasion of Christmas. Devotees in large numbers participated in the prayers. In Goa, devotees participated in mass prayers at Immaculate Conception Church in Panaji on the occasion of Christmas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Christmas while wishing for peace and prosperity for all. He also recalled the noble teachings of Jesus Christ. "Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring joy, peace and prosperity to all. Let's celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolises and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy. We also recall the noble teachings of Lord Christ," PM Modi said in a message on his official social media account.

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, commemorated on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration by billions of people worldwide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

