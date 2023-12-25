Rajouri terror attack: Mortal remains of two fallen soldiers brought to their hometown

The mortal remains of two army personnel, Naik Karan Kumar and Naik Virendra Singh, who lost their lives in a terrorist ambush on Thursday in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, were brought to UP's Kanpur and Uttarakhand's Chamoli, respectively, on Monday. Naik Virendra Singh is a resident of Chamoli district, while Naik Karan Kumar is from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to two army personnel, Naik Virendra Singh and Rifleman Gautam Kumar, who lost their lives in a terrorist ambush on Thursday in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. CM Dhami also met the family members of the departed souls and consoled them for their irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, additional security personnel were deployed in the Poonch district on Monday, even as a search operation was ongoing in the forested terrain of Dera ki Gali, where two Army vehicles were ambushed by heavily armed terrorists from across the border last week. Four army personnel were killed and three others were injured on Thursday in the terror attack in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, on Sunday, the four fallen soldiers, Naik Birender Singh, Rifleman Gautam Kumar, Naik Karan Kumar, and Rifleman Chandan Kumar, were accorded a tearful senf-off at a wreath-laying ceremony in Rajouri. A fierce encounter broke out after terrorists fired at two army vehicles passing through Dera Ki Gali in Rajouri's Poonch region at 3.45 pm on Thursday.

"At around 3.45 pm on December 21, two Army vehicles carrying troops to the operational site came under fire by terrorists. The jawans returned fire immediately," an Army official said. "Our troops are in the process of intensifying the joint operation against terrorists underway in the area since last evening. The operations are taking place in the 48 Rashtriya Rifles area," the official added. (ANI)

