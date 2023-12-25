Punjab: BSF foils smuggling attempt, 3 arrested

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a smuggling attempt in Punjab's Amritsar and arrested three smugglers who were trying to flee with the consignment of heroin, officials said on Monday. According to BSF officials, the total weight of the heroin recovered from the smugglers was 525 grams.

The arrest was made following specific intelligence from BSF Punjab regarding smuggling activities near Dhanoe Kalan village in the district. "On December 24, 2023, on the basis of Special information of BSF regarding the smuggling activities near Village Dhanoe Kalan, District Amritsar, a special operation was planned. At about 1215 hrs, movement of two suspected smugglers was observed in the farming field, followed by dropping sound of consignment after drone movement," BSF said in a statement.

"Immediately both the smugglers were arrested, who were trying to get away with the consignment of heroin, which was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, and having a ring made of string attached with it (Gross wt - 525 Gms)," it said. "On the revelation of both the smugglers, the third smuggler was also arrested. Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics was foiled by vigilant BSF troops," the BSF added. (ANI)

