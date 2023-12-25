Left Menu

Delhi Police IFSO special cell questions Taiwanese national caught with over 60 SIM cards

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell is questioning the Taiwanese national who was caught by the CISF with over 60 SIM cards at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on December 18, officials said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2023 16:18 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 16:18 IST
Delhi Police IFSO special cell questions Taiwanese national caught with over 60 SIM cards
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell is questioning the Taiwanese national who was caught by the CISF with over 60 SIM cards at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on December 18, officials said on Monday. According to officials, the 29-year-old Taiwanese national was caught with 67 illegally activated Indian SIM cards and mobile phones.

Officials said that a special cell of the IFSO (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) unit of Delhi police is investigating the matter. He was apprehended by security agencies and handed over to the Delhi Police Airport unit. The case has now been transferred to the IFSO unit of the Special Cell, and they are conducting an investigation, they said.

Special Cell officials are currently interrogating the Taiwanese national, Jhin Ping Lai, to determine where he obtained the SIM cards, they said. They are also seeking information on the purpose of using the more than five dozen illegal SIM cards recovered, officials added.

According to the FIR, a case has been registered against Jhin Ping Lai under Section 420 at Delhi IGI Airport on December 18. He was arrested based on profiling. "The belongings of the passenger were checked by CISF, and 67 Indian SIM Cards of 'Airtel' along with 02 mobile phones were recovered from him. Initial investigation reveals that SIM cards were obtained using illegal documents of Indian citizens, and when they were contacted, they were not aware of these SIM cards," stated the FIR. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global
2
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
3
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
4
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023