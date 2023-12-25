Left Menu

Tripura: CM Manik Saha participates in Christmas celebration at Shantir Rani Catholic Church at Mariyamnagar

On the occasion of Christmas Day, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday participated in the festivities at Shantir Rani Catholic Church at Mariyamnagar in West Tripura district.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha
On the occasion of Christmas, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday participated in the festivities at Shantir Rani Catholic Church at Mariyamnagar in West Tripura district. Taking to 'X', CM Saha wrote, "Glad to have attended #Christmas celebration at Shantir Rani Catholic Church at Mariyamnagar."

Shantir Rani Catholic Church is one of the oldest and most popular churches among Christians. Earlier today, the Chief Minster extended greetings on the special occasion.

"Greetings to everyone on this occasion of Christmas! May everyone's life be filled with hope, happiness & prosperity. Merry Christmas!" CM Saha wrote in a post on 'X'. Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is observing the day as a 'good governance' day to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The party is organising several events across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which is observed as Good Governance Day.

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and served as the nation's prime minister three times. He passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on August 16, 2018. The purpose of Good Governance Day is to increase public access to various government programmes and services. (ANI)

