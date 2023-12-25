Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi remembers Atal Bihar Vajpayee on Good Governance Day

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee, which is also celebrated as Good Governance Day, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047. "Today is Good Governance Day' celebrated in honour of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. On the same path of good governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047 cannot be fulfilled unless we recognise and respect our traditions and also make proper use of places like libraries because India was the most advanced in the field of knowledge and because of that, we are ahead," Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said.

"We have to preserve and bring back those traditions; only then will the country move ahead," she added. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in New Delhi to offer floral tributes on the 99th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Leaders like former President Ram Nath Kovind, BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, and others also paid their respects by offering floral tributes on the occasion. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Foundation organised an event on the occasion. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to organise several events across the country to mark the 99th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Monday, also celebrated as Good Governance Day. (ANI)

