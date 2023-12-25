Left Menu

Haryana: Five workers feared trapped after wall of temple collapses in Gurugram

Five workers are feared to be trapped after the wall of a temple collapsed in Haryana's Gurugram on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2023 17:15 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 17:15 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five workers are feared to be trapped after the wall of a temple collapsed in Haryana's Gurugram on Monday. No casualties have been reported so far in the incident.

A rescue operation is underway at the spot. According to officials, the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

