Haryana: Five workers feared trapped after wall of temple collapses in Gurugram

Five workers are feared to be trapped after the wall of a temple collapsed in Haryana's Gurugram on Monday. No casualties have been reported so far in the incident.

A rescue operation is underway at the spot. According to officials, the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

