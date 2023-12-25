Stalin condoles death of MM Rajendran, says "funerals to be conducted with state honour"

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has condoled the death of former Chief Secretary of the state and former Odisha Governor MM Rajendran, who died on Saturday at 88. The Tamil Nadu CM has also announced that the funerals of Rajendran will be conducted with state honours.

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing away of former Governor of Odisha and former Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, MM Rajendran.I offer my deepest condolences and condolences to his bereaved family," Stalin said. "In honour of his services, I would also like to inform that he will be cremated with state honour," he added.

Rajendran, a 1957-batch IAS officer and former chief secretary of Tamil Nadu, was appointed as Governor of Odisha in 1999, soon after the super cyclone. Before completing his term in 2004, he had worked with three chief ministers. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, while condoling his death, said, "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Shri MM Rajendran, former Governor of Odisha. His long years of experience as a career bureaucrat had made him carve a niche for himself as an administrator. He will be always remembered for his dedication and service to the people. My condolences to his family and friends."

Rajendran was Chief Secretary when President's rule was imposed and he continued in the post after M Karunanidhi became the chief minister in 1989. (ANI)

