Assam CM Sarma pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

On the occasion of Good Governance Day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday paid rich tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Udyan in Assam's Guwahati. The Assam Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of a statue of Vajpayee which will come up in Atal Udyan.

Taking to 'X', CM Sarma wrote, "Be it the Pokhran Nuclear tests or the Highway expansion, be it the victory in Kargil or reforms in the education sector, Atal ji laid equal emphasis in developing every sector as a strong one to contribute towards the growth of Bharat." Recalling the BJP stalwart's contribution to Assam and the northeast region, the Assam Chief Minister said that Vajpayeeji took various steps for the development of the region and put an end to issues faced by the people.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is observing the day as a 'good governance' day to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The party is organising several events across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which is observed as Good Governance Day.

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and served as the nation's prime minister three times. He passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on August 16, 2018. The purpose of Good Governance Day is to increase public access to various government programmes and services.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the national capital. "On behalf of all the family members of the country, I pay my deepest respects to former Prime Minister respected Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his birth anniversary. He remained engaged in accelerating nation building throughout his life. His dedication and service towards Mother India will remain a source of inspiration even in his immortal age," PM Modi wrote in a post on 'X'. (ANI)

