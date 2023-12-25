Punjab: BSF foils attempt to smuggle consignment of heroin in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled a smuggling attempt through drone in Punjab's Amritsar and seized 434 gms of heroin wrapped with adhesive tape, the force said on Monday. As per the officials, the BSF troops launched a search operation after a Pakistani drone violated Indian Airspace.

In the search operation, BSF troops seized 434 gms of heroin wrapped with adhesive tape, from village Ranian of Amritsar. "On 25 December 2023, during morning hrs, on specific information of BSF regarding smuggling through drone on the outskirts of Vill - Ranian & Rear Kakkar, District - Amritsar, an Operation was planne," BSF said.

The troops swiftly responded to the drone intrusion, which dropped the contraband before returning back to Pakistan. "BSF party at about 0642 hrs, heard a buzzing sound of a suspected flying object and dropping sound of something, resultantly the BSF party recovered 01 Pkt (Gross wt - 434 Gms) suspected to be Heroin, wrapped with transparent adhesive tape and a ring attached to it for hanging with the drone," it said.

Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone was foiled by vigilant BSF, it added. Earlier too, the BSF said on Monday that it foiled a smuggling attempt in Punjab's Amritsar and arrested three smugglers who were trying to flee with the consignment of heroin.

According to BSF officials, the total weight of the heroin recovered from the smugglers was 525 grams. The arrest was made following specific intelligence from BSF Punjab regarding smuggling activities near Dhanoe Kalan village in the district.

"On December 24, 2023, on the basis of Special information of BSF regarding the smuggling activities near Village Dhanoe Kalan, District Amritsar, a special operation was planned. At about 1215 hrs, movement of two suspected smugglers was observed in the farming field, followed by dropping sound of consignment after drone movement," BSF said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)