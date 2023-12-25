Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Thousands of people gather in Kanpur to pay last respects to fallen soldier in J-K terror attack

The streets of the hometown of Naik Karan Kumar-Kanpur were flooded with people keen to be the part of the last rites of the soldier who laid his life fighting terrorists in Poonch's Dera ki Gall area.

Visual from Kanpur's Bithoor village (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Last respects were paid to Naik Karan Kumar, who was killed in an ambush by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Thursday in his native place in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The mortal remains of Naik Karan Kumar of the Indian Army's 48th Battalion of Rashtriya Rifles reached Kanpur this afternoon. The streets of the hometown of Naik Karan Kumar-Kanpur were flooded with people keen to be part of the last rites of the soldier who laid his life fighting terrorists in Poonch's Dera ki Gall area.

The four soldiers killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Thursday were identified by the Army on Sunday as Naik Birender Singh from Uttarakhand's Chamoli, Rifleman Gautam Kumar from Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal, Naik Karan Kumar from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and Rifleman Chandan Kumar from Nawada in Bihar. Last respects were paid to Naik Karan Kumar in Bithoor.

Notably, four army personnel were killed and three others were injured on Thursday in the terror attack in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, on Sunday, the four fallen soldiers, Naik Birender Singh, Rifleman Gautam Kumar, Naik Karan Kumar, and Rifleman Chandan Kumar, were accorded a tearful senf-off at a wreath-laying ceremony in Rajouri.

A fierce encounter broke out after terrorists fired at two army vehicles passing through Dera Ki Gali in Rajouri's Poonch region at 3.45 pm on Thursday. "At around 3.45 pm on December 21, two Army vehicles carrying troops to the operational site came under fire by terrorists. The jawans returned fire immediately," an Army official said.

"Our troops are in the process of intensifying the joint operation against terrorists underway in the area since last evening. The operations are taking place in the 48 Rashtriya Rifles area," the official added. (ANI)

