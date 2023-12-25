Tamil Nadu: 24-year-old woman killed by jilted lover near Chennai, accused held

A 24-year-old woman was killed by her childhood friend in Chengalpattu district, near Chennai, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Nandhini (24), a native of Madurai.

Police said that on the night of December 23, around 7:30 pm a girl was found struggling for her life in a burnt state with chains tied to two legs and blade injuries on her hand, legs and neck. According to the police, the accused was identified as Vetrimaran alias Pandi Maheswari, a transgender person who was in a relationship with the deceased.

The accused, Vetrimaran, further mentioned that they were having problems in the relationship and hence this action was taken by the accused, the police said. "The accused has said both are from Madurai and they are working at Chennai Thoraipakkam for a software company. The accused also mentioned they were both in a relationship and Nandhini has stopped talking with the accused for the past few days. Getting suspicious of her because she talks with others, the accused killed Nandhini before her birthday," the press release said.

Police said that the accused called the deceased victim on the pretext of giving her a birthday surprise. According to Tambaram Police officials, "Nandhini was called by Vetrimaran before her birthday date, which is December 23, saying he had a surprise for her. Believing him, Nandhini went to Ponmar Vedhagiri Nagar, where she was killed. Nandhini's legs and hands were tied with chains and a blade was used to injure her leg, hands and neck. Then she was burned alive."

The deceased was rescued by the local residents and sent to Chrompet Government Hospital later, she succumbed to her injuries, police said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)