TN: Telangana Governor visits flood-affected areas in Thoothukudi, slams DMK govt for "handling situation badly"

Telangana and Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday visited flood-affected areas of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu and blamed the MK Stalin government in the state for "handling the situation badly". Talking to the reporters here after her visit, she came down heavily on the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Stalin and said that when the people are reeling under the effects of flood, the CM is 'holding a program with the people'.

"The state government should have taken proper precautionary measures. They have handled this situation very badly. The state government has failed to deal with the flood situation. When the people are reeling under the effects of flood, the CM is holding a program with the people...." she said. The Governor also visited the Murugesanagar area to inspect the flood situation.

Notably, heavy rain wreaked havoc in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari during the past few days. The worst-affected district is Thoothukudi, where, in some areas, flood water has not receded yet. As Tamil Nadu grapples with the aftermath of the cyclone and flooding, the state government and the Centre have jointly mobilized a massive rescue and relief operation to help the affected people.

As many as 35 deaths have been reported so far in the ongoing flooding, with Thoothukudi district accounting for 22 fatalities and Tirunelveli 13. However, in the aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Michaung, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured support for Tamil Nadu and deputed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to assess the flood situation.

In a post on X, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister's prompt attention to the dire situation. "Prime Minister @narendramodi called me to inquire about the unprecedented floods in Southern Tamil Nadu, immediately after #CycloneMichaung," CM Stalin said in the post.

The Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister of the urgent need for financial support from the Union government to address the mounting challenges faced by the state. "I have explained to him the massive rescue and relief efforts undertaken by the state government, despite resource constraints, and sought immediate financial support from the Union government," he added. (ANI)

