"Will implement schemes in better way": Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma on Good Governance Day

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee said that he will implement schemes in a better way for the development of the state. Addressing the 'Good Governance Day' programme Sharma said, ""Congress says we will change their schemes, I want to tell you that we will not change anything, in fact, we will work to improve and implement the schemes in a better way."

He also gave an example of increasing the Ayushman scheme cover to Rs 10 lakh which will cover the poor and people with lower middle incomes. "We have increased the Ayushman scheme cover to Rs 10 lakh. We will further work to increase the cover under the scheme to Rs 25 lakh... We strive to increase the medicines under the scheme. We will not just work, we will work to move ahead," added Bhajan Lal Sharma.

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. "Azar...Amar...Atal! On the birth anniversary of the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former and unprecedented Prime Minister of the country who proudly raised the head of Mother India on the global stage while being at the pinnacle of ideals, policies and behaviour and a guide for all of us, we pay our tribute to him." Bhajan Lal Sharma posted on X.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma made a surprise visit to Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS) in Jaipur on Monday to take stock of healthcare services there. Arriving unannounced, he inquired about the well-being of patients and assessed the hygiene and medical arrangements in various wards.

"Today I was coming to the BJP headquarters but then went straight to SMS Hospital. How is our system there? Is the good governance we talk about present or not? I inspected it there. I met the patients, saw the arrangements there and told them (officials and doctors) that they should think in their minds that the government has changed; this is the government of the public. It is going to be based on public opinion," said Bhajan Lal Sharma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)