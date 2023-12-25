Telangana: Three members of the same family missing in Hyderabad

The incident of the disappearance of three members of the same family was reported from Hyderabad's Malakpet area, police said. A case has been registered at the Malakpet police station in this regard, the police said.

According to the police, Chamundeshwari, the daughter of the family, made a complaint and said that her parents have been residing in Saleemnagar along with her younger brother since last month. On December 20, at about 9.30 pm, her mother Durga, age 49, father Varaha Murthy, age 53, and her younger brother Satya Bhairava, age 25, left the house by informing her younger sister that they were going to her aunt's house at Lingampally. But she came to know that they did not go there. They left their cell phones in the house; she searched for all their relatives and friends but in vain. Chamundeshwari further told the police that they had some financial problems.

The family members have left a letter that states that 'we are responsible for our deaths, Gunje Srinivas, Station House officer Malakpet, said. We are investigating with the help of CCTV footage, Gunje Srinivas, Station House officer Malakpet, added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

