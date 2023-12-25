Left Menu

Fire breaks out in factory in Mumbai's Sakinaka area

A fire broke out in a factory in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai on Monday, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 20:28 IST
A visual from the site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a factory in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai on Monday, officials said. Meanwhile, eight fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

