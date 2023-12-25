Parliament security breach: Haryana Samyukt Kisan Morcha demands revocation of UAPA against accused Neelam, to hold protest on Dec 29

Several farmers' organisations, including Haryana Samyukt Kisan Morcha, will hold a protest on December 29 demanding the revocation of UAPA against the accused, Neelam Azad, who was involved in the Parliament security incident earlier this month. The demonstrations will take place from Narwana Railway Station to Narwana Court.

The organisers of the protests informed that a memorandum will be submitted to the SDM, which will be addressed to the President, in which they have demanded the removal of the UAPA section imposed on Neelam and her associates. Neelam is booked under various sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and is a resident of Ghaso village in Uchana Kalan in Jind.

Earlier, a similar protest was held at Uchana Tehsil premises in the Jind district. Jind-based farmer unionist and HSKM member Azad Palwa added that they will continue their protest to bring justice for a daughter of this district.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the trial court order directing the Delhi Police to supply a copy of the FIR to the accused, Neelam Azad, in the parliament security breach. The Bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, after noting the submissions of Delhi Police, ordered that the trial court's directions be stayed until January 4, 2024. Meanwhile, the court also issued notices to the accused, Neelam Azad, on the Delhi Police plea.

The case involves a security breach that occurred on December 13, when two youths jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber during Zero Hour, setting off smoke cans and raising slogans. The Patiala House Court has extended the custodial remand of four accused individuals, Manoranjan, Neelam, Sagar, and Anmol, to the Special Cell of Delhi Police for 15 more days until January 5, 2024, in the Parliament security breach case. (ANI)

