Decision of WFI's suspension should have been taken earlier: Sharad Pawar

Addressing the reporters here, Pawar said that the decision has been delayed however, he welcomed the decision by the ministry.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 21:02 IST
NCP President Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Monday said that the decision of the suspension of the newly-elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by the Union Sports Ministry should have been taken earlier. Addressing the reporters here, Pawar said that the decision has been delayed however, he welcomed the decision by the ministry.

"The decision (to suspend the WFI) should have been taken earlier. Girls who represented the country at the international level and brought success had complained about his misbehaviour. There was a complaint about objectionable conduct towards women wrestlers. A decision should have been taken against such elements long back," he said. "Although it is delayed, I welcome the decision," Pawar added.

Earlier, the Union Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the sport's premier governing body in the country along with all its office-bearers. The decision came close on the heels of newly elected WFI president Sanjay Singh announcing the hosting of the U-15 and U-20 nationals at Nandini Nagar in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh by the end of the year.

Also, the Union Sports Ministry on Sunday instructed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc committee to manage and control the affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), as per a source from the ministry. Earlier, Olympian Sakshi Malik announced her retirement from wrestling at an emotional press briefing, claiming that the Centre went back on its word to not install an aide of Brij Bhushan as an office-bearer of the wrestling federation.

Later, voicing his misgivings over the election of Sanjay Singh as the new WFI chief, fellow Olympian Bajrang Punia returned his Padma Shri in protest. The star wrestlers earlier led a protest by wrestlers who came out against Brij Bhushan, accusing him of sexual harassment. (ANI)

