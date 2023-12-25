Left Menu

UP CM directs officials to finalise Green Hydrogen Policy

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-12-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 21:59 IST
UP CM directs officials to finalise Green Hydrogen Policy
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday directed officials to finalise a Green Hydrogen Policy and encourage the firms working in the sector with maximum incentives.

Reviewing the draft policy at a meeting, he told the officials to consult investors and other stakeholders so that maximum benefits could be accrued from the policy.

Green hydrogen, being clean energy, helps in achieving the net zero target and must be encouraged, Adityanath said.

Land should be made available to companies operating in the green hydrogen sector and they should be provided with other benefits such as exemption from stamp duty, electricity duty, and capital and interest subsidies, he said.

The chief minister directed officials to study the similar policies of various states before finalizing the policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global
2
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
3
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
4
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023