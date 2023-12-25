Adityanath unveils Vajpayee's statue, inaugurates cultural complex at ex-PM's birthplace

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday unveiled a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and inaugurated a cultural complex centre named after the former prime minister in Bateshwar on the occasion of his 99th birth anniversary.

Adityanath visited Vajpayee's birthplace Bateshwar and paid tributes to the Bharat Ratna awardee on behalf of the people of the state, an official release said.

Crediting Vajpayee with providing a stable government, the chief minister said unstable governments before that had a detrimental impact on the nation.

He stressed that stability serves as a crucial indicator of economic prosperity and commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for consistently supplying food grains to the people and ensuring a guarantee for the next five years.

''Earlier girls could not attend schools and the farmers were not able to tend to their fields. But things have changed now. Funds meant for the welfare of the public are reaching the beneficiaries. UP is progressing and we promise to continue doing so with a double-engine government to fulfil Vajpayee's dreams for the state,'' Adityanath said.

''The foundation that Atal ji laid for Uttar Pradesh is being carried forward by the double-engine government. Today, development is taking place in Uttar Pradesh with increased connectivity to villages. Not only are roads improving, air connectivity is also getting better,'' the chief minister remarked.

Adityanath launched a heliport service connecting Agra with Mathura and Vrindavan, and inaugurated a three-day tourism and agriculture exhibition. He also announced the establishment of a potato research centre in Agra. He also flagged off the first helicopter flight from Bateshwar to Goverdhan in Mathura.

After arriving in Bateshwar, also known as Chhoti Kashi, the chief minister offered prayers at the Brahmalal temple and later inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth about Rs 148 crore.

Highlight‌ing the progress made in the region, Adityanath said, ''The temples along the banks of the Yamuna faced foreign attacks. The Tourism Department is making efforts to beautify these temples.'' ''Things are changing at Bateshwar and the tourism department is taking up the beautification of temples. Other developmental projects for the promotion of tourism are on track,'' he added.

