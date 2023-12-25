New attraction awaits tourists visiting Kutch for Rann Utsav; CM to inaugurate light-sound show at Dhordo

White Rann of Kutch, esteemed as a prominent tourist destination both nationally and internationally, is gearing up for a new attraction on Tuesday, December 26. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate a light and sound show at the white Rann watchtower at 6:30 PM.

The light and sound show set against the backdrop of the white desert will offer a spectacular experience. Additionally, the village-themed decoration will acquaint tourists with the rich history and culture of Kutch. CM Patel and Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera will remain present at the event. After the inaugural address, they will be attending a cultural program scheduled for the evening.

Cultural programs based on the theme "Kutchdo Khele Khalak Mein," along with theme pavilions featuring daily cultural activities, craft stalls, a food bazaar, a creative food zone, and various adventurous activities will be part of the organized event. Notably, the state government is actively enhancing Gujarat's tourism by developing infrastructure, roads, attractions, and other facilities. The Kutch region, particularly the Ranotsav initiated under the leadership of Chief Minister Narendra Modi has garnered global acclaim, rejuvenating the economy of Kutch.

In the year 2022-23, approximately 3.5 lakh tourists explored the mesmerizing white Rann of Kutch. As of the current year, around two lakh tourists have already visited, highlighting the growing appeal of the region. Currently, tourists can visit the historic sites of Dholavira, Smriti, the Regional Science Center, and Bhuj in Kutch. With the development of tourism in the white Rann, new employment opportunities have emerged for locals. Kutchi embroidery and craft samples are also renowned among people in the country and abroad. The festival provides Kutchi handicraft artists with a global market to showcase and sell their artefacts.

Dhordo in Kutch has recently been honoured as one of the world's best tourist villages. The 'Best Tourism Village-2023' award ceremony, conducted by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) on October 19, 2023, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, selected Dhordo as the sole Indian village to receive the prestigious 'Best Tourism Village' award. This acknowledgement, designating Dhordo as the 'World Best Tourism Village' and situated amidst the White Rann of Kutch, marks another significant milestone in Gujarat's illustrious journey of achievements. (ANI)

